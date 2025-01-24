A popular city venue has announced that it will be closing next month - however, Grantham residents won’t need to worry.

The Authentic Bierkeller, on Silver Street, in Lincoln, posted to social media on Wednesday to say: “After almost four incredible years, it is with great sadness that we are announcing the permanent closure of the Authentic Bierkeller and Level Nightclub”.

The venue blamed a downturn in the economic prospects for the UK nightlife industry since the pandemic as well as the increasing cost of living crisis as reasons why the venue was no longer a viable business.

The Authentic Bierkeller in Lincoln. Photo: Google Streetview

“Although our journey is about to end, we are grateful for the past few years and the memories we have helped to create,” said the venue’s statement.

The club expressed heartfelt thanks to guests, staff, DJs and security for their hard work throughout the years.

Thankfully, it appears Grantham’s own Bierkeller venue, The Klubhaus by The Bierkeller on High Street, Grantham, has not suffered the same fate.

The post announcing the closure on Facebook.

A spokesperson for The Authentic Bierkeller told LincsOnline that: “We can confirm the Authentic Bierkeller is in no way connected with Klubhaus.”

A final party will be held at the Lincoln venue on February 1, including 50% off all draught steins.

Klubhaus by The Bierkeller was contacted for further comment.