Money from Government’s Active Travel Fund will go towards new cycling and walking route in Rutland’s Oakham Road and Burley Road

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:45, 25 March 2024

Thousands of pounds from a Government pot of money will go towards a new cycling and walking route.

Rutland County Council has been awarded £92,161 from the Government’s Active Travel Fund (ATF).

The money will go towards creating cycling and walking routes between Oakham Road and Burley Road.

Cycling and walking schemes will benefit from the funding. Picture: iStock
This funding is part of a £101 million investment nationwide to support local authorities with developing and constructing walking and cycling facilities.

MP for Rutland Alicia Kearns (Con) said: “This funding is a welcome boost for our local transport network, giving more members of our communities the choice to travel safely and sustainably by bike or foot.

“Investing in our cycling and walking routes provides more enjoyable ways to get to work, schools and shops, while also unlocking the physical and mental health benefits from outdoor exercise.”

Work first started on a new cycle path in Burley Road, Oakham in July 2022.

