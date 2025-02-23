Fifty soldiers will trek 48 miles carrying 48 pounds of kit in aid of a good cause.

Members of the Kendrew Barracks C (Northamptonshire) Company 2 Royal Anglian will be walking from Northampton back to their Cottesmore base over two days next week.

They will begin the 48-mile journey at 10am on Tuesday (February 25) and hope to be relaxing back in Rutland by 4pm the following day.

Max Delmonte

Max Delmonte, 26, is among those taking part in the charity challenge. He said: “I’m feeling fairly confident - but let’s see on the day.”

He added: “Everyone is really excited to get on and do it.”

Having started life as the regiment 48th of Foot, they’ve used the number for the challenge as a nod to their military heritage.

The challenge will be raising funds for the Royal Anglian Regiment Charity, which supports people with a military connection who are in need, hardship or distress.

“The Royal Anglian Regiment Charity is really supportive to many families, including people serving and veterans, so we were keen to put money back in,” he said.

The charity recently supported the family of Corporal Roberts, who was a Member of D company after transferring over from the 1st battalion, who died last year.

Max describes him as ‘a friend to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him’.

To make a donation visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/max-delmonte-2.

The fundraising page is almost half way towards meeting the £1,000 target.