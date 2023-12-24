This extended detached family home is situated in a prime location in the popular village of Ketton.

19 Park Road benefits from stunning views over uninterrupted fields, four double bedrooms and ample living space.

The property is arranged over two floors, with entrance via the porch which gives access into the kitchen diner.

This open plan kitchen diner features ample space with an island and an array of units.

An adjoining utility room offers extra space and internal access into the double garage.

The inner hallway is located off the kitchen and creates easy flow downstairs, connecting the living room, study, stairs to the first floor, handy storage area and a downstairs cloakroom.

The versatile downstairs study is ideal for a home office or playroom.

The light and airy living room benefits from a feature fireplace and has two openings into the dining room and the family room which enjoys views over the garden.

To the first floor, the landing connects four well-balanced double bedrooms and the family two-piece modern bathroom fully tiled and a separate toilet.

Bedroom one is generous in size and benefits from a built-in wardrobe and a walk-in shower in the en-suite.

Outside to the front is a driveway with ample off road parking and access to the double garage, accompanied by a lawned garden.

Gated access to the side of the property leads into the private and mature rear garden with brick pillar veranda seating area and a patio.

There is a lawn with mature borders full of shrubbery, trees, and flowers.

19 Park Road is on the market with Newton Fallowell for offers over £600,000.

For more information or to book a viewing call 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk.