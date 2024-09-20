Home   Rutland   News   Article

Rutland police officers locate absconder between Oakham and Melton Mowbray

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 20 September 2024

Police tracked down an absconder who was walking between two towns.

Officers in Rutland were contacted by Cambridgeshire Police about a high risk missing person who had absconded from Peterborough City Hospital.

A report was made that the man was walking between Oakham and Melton Mowbray, and he was later found in the Cottesmore area.

Police stock
Officers took him back to Peterborough City Hospital, where he is receiving care.


