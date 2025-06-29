With an action-packed summer filled with county shows, village fetes, fayres and feast days, there’s no better time to make the most of our new on-demand bus service as it rolls out across the whole of Rutland from August, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

Thanks to a share of the £23.7 million Levelling Up Funding I secured with the then Conservative-led Rutland County Council, the new bus service which launched earlier this year will be fully rolled out across Rutland from August, meaning every village will benefit from buses for the first time! Why not join over 1,500 passengers who have used the service in its first two months and take advantage of the offer of free travel which has been extended until March 31 next year. You can find out more about the expansion at a series of roadshow events – full details are available on the council’s website.

Alicia Kearns

Thanks to more than 2,200 of you who signed my petition to save Rutland’s fortnightly black bin collection, the council is no longer considering proposals to move to a three-weekly black bin collection. Earlier this month Cabinet announced smaller black bins will be introduced, however I am relieved residents have prevailed and the frequency of collections has not been reduced. As Rutlanders pay the highest rate of council tax nationally, it is not unreasonable to expect a fortnightly black bin collection.

Community campaigning has also been victorious in the fight to save Ryhall Library, as the council will maintain the current service in its current form following a public consultation and review of available options. Congratulations to all who campaigned so hard to save this wonderful library!

Many of you have raised your frustrations about the six-week closure of Stamford Town Bridge this summer, a closure which I have also expressed my disappointment about. Councillor Cooke and Councillor Cleaver are making representations to the county council on how to reduce the negative impact on our town and businesses, and I will fully support them in their efforts to prevent extreme disruption and paralysis.

In the spotlight this week are our fantastic local army units who we are proudly home to at Kendrew Barracks and St George’s Barracks. During Armed Forces Week I am sure you will all join me in showing your appreciation and gratitude for our Armed Forces, and their families who provide invaluable support behind the scenes. To our currently serving troops, service families, veterans and cadets who sacrifice everything to protect our country, we are eternally grateful.

In news from Westminster, I have recently been working on my amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill to deliver better protections for women and girls. While my amendment to ban non-fatal strangulation in porn was voted against by the Government, the next day Ministers recognised this law change is needed and announced it will bring forward legislation to ban it. Many people aren’t aware that strangulation is the second most common way women are murdered in our country - this is why it is so important we put an end to violent and misogynistic pornography.

Internationally, I know affairs in the Middle East will be worrying many, the situation is moving too quickly for me to cover it here as it will be out of date as soon as it hits the paper. I will try to keep residents updated on my Facebook. My thoughts are with all the British nationals working for our safety at home and around the world, specifically in the Middle East. Thank you for all you are doing and stay safe.