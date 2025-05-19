Home   Rutland   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bowmen of Rutland hold archery open day at Greetham Valley Golf Club

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:46, 19 May 2025
 | Updated: 11:22, 19 May 2025

People tried their hand at archery for the first time, thanks to volunteers from a club.

The Bowmen of Rutland held an open day at Greetham Valley Golf Club on Saturday (May 18) to mark ‘Archery Week’.

Giving people of all ages an opportunity to try the sport, the open day was organised by club members, who also served cake and refreshments to visitors.

Kerry Shearer and club chairman James Williams, left
Kerry Shearer and club chairman James Williams, left

The Bowmen of Rutland is the only target archery club in Rutland, allowing people to shoot the four main archery disciplines - recurve bow, compound bow, longbow and barebow.

The club holds competitions for members and has monthly taster sessions for people wishing to have a go. It is open to all ages and abilities.

Kerry Shearer with club chairman James Williams
Kerry Shearer with club chairman James Williams
Volunteers were on hand to help people try out the sport
Volunteers were on hand to help people try out the sport
Club member Colin Houghton
Club member Colin Houghton
Club members Charlotte-May and Tilda-Rose Houghton
Club members Charlotte-May and Tilda-Rose Houghton
Richard Stitson (right) eyes his target
Richard Stitson (right) eyes his target
Seven-year-old Hallie Pepper takes aim
Seven-year-old Hallie Pepper takes aim
Club member Peter Fox demonstrates archery techniques
Club member Peter Fox demonstrates archery techniques

Photos by David Lowndes.

Human Interest Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Oakham Quirky Rutland - Homepage Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE