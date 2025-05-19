People tried their hand at archery for the first time, thanks to volunteers from a club.

The Bowmen of Rutland held an open day at Greetham Valley Golf Club on Saturday (May 18) to mark ‘Archery Week’.

Giving people of all ages an opportunity to try the sport, the open day was organised by club members, who also served cake and refreshments to visitors.

Kerry Shearer and club chairman James Williams, left

The Bowmen of Rutland is the only target archery club in Rutland, allowing people to shoot the four main archery disciplines - recurve bow, compound bow, longbow and barebow.

The club holds competitions for members and has monthly taster sessions for people wishing to have a go. It is open to all ages and abilities.

Kerry Shearer with club chairman James Williams

Volunteers were on hand to help people try out the sport

Club member Colin Houghton

Club members Charlotte-May and Tilda-Rose Houghton

Richard Stitson (right) eyes his target

Seven-year-old Hallie Pepper takes aim

Club member Peter Fox demonstrates archery techniques

Photos by David Lowndes.