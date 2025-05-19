Bowmen of Rutland hold archery open day at Greetham Valley Golf Club
People tried their hand at archery for the first time, thanks to volunteers from a club.
The Bowmen of Rutland held an open day at Greetham Valley Golf Club on Saturday (May 18) to mark ‘Archery Week’.
Giving people of all ages an opportunity to try the sport, the open day was organised by club members, who also served cake and refreshments to visitors.
The Bowmen of Rutland is the only target archery club in Rutland, allowing people to shoot the four main archery disciplines - recurve bow, compound bow, longbow and barebow.
The club holds competitions for members and has monthly taster sessions for people wishing to have a go. It is open to all ages and abilities.
Photos by David Lowndes.