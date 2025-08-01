During a recent wet tour of Rutland (booze, not a dip in the reservoir) a sense of duty called me to The Olive Branch Country Inn, having read it had just been named the best pub in the county.

To be frank, I knew as much about pubs in this county as Keir Starmer knows about PR, so had no idea how stiff the competition would be.

The beautiful-looking bar

Plenty of reading material

Being the best pub in Rutland may, as far as this novice could fathom, be akin to being the best pub in the Cotswolds or the best pub in Chernobyl.

Either way, it didn’t take me long to be completely won over - even before I’d entered the front door.

The brisk walk from the car park took me through a lively, enclosed, sun-drenched and flora-filled garden where drinkers lounged on deckchairs and men in striped blazers and straw hats dined in crisp, white gazebos with their good ladies.

The gazebos and deck chairs were a lovely touch

The outdoor dining area

Think Mad Hatter’s tea party meets those VIP areas of Wimbledon where Clare Balding carries out her friendly to-camera interviews with past greats.

Beyond the vintage bikes and wine bottles-cum-candle holders was the stone-walled entrance way, made to look like the hallway at a city slicker’s weekend retreat with an antique sewing table and decorative pair of wellies greeting you.

This theme continued into the bar area where pew seating, miscellaneous chairs, a sideboard housing a coffee machine and shelves stacked with books, bottles, board games and a copy of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury jumped out and pulled you warmly in.

So many eccentricities to catch the eye

No need to drink and drive here

If it wasn’t for the glorious panelled bar and blackboards listing bottled lagers, pale ales and dark rich beers (Guinness cheekily sneaking into this category) you’d think you were walking into an MP’s gaff in a Jilly Cooper novel, or one of those stunning country kitchens you find on the front of Ideal Home magazine.

But those country kitchens rarely have charming, daringly tattooed barmen asking ‘what can I get you?’

The answer on this occasion had to be a pint of Olive Ale, the Olive Branch’s very own tipple, brewed in Oakham by the Grainstore Brewery.

The bar area is how I imagine Nigella Lawson's country kitchen to look

A pint of Olive Ale

Heading off to explore, the barman politely let us know the majority of tables were being prepared for the evening’s diners, and we should perhaps take one of the spots close to the bar.

As I supped, couples checked into the upstairs rooms, dads patiently helped their toddlers practice their steps, groups of expensively-dressed people eeked out the final chats from from their long lunches, one chap had his £2.50 bag of Pipers crisps poured into a white bowl for him to munch on and I wondered whether The Olive Branch was Clipsham’s largest employer as a seemingly endless number of immaculately-regimented young staff members busied themselves.

There was something of an Alan Partridge moment when one drinker, quizzed about what he fancied, leant on the bar, perused the pumps and boards and responded with: “I. think. I’ll. Have… hmmm…. (deep intake of breath)… (sucks air through teeth)… hmmm… (another deep intake of breath)… I’ll. Have. A lager.”

The Olive Branch was a well-designed spot

Beer by candlelight?

The type of unbranded order - as a friend pointed out to me - you hear on a soap opera, but never in real life.

Almost a minute down the road and the poor barman was back to square one, if anything with a little more work to do as he listed off the options to his customer.

But unflustered he kept that professional smile throughout. Bravo!

Some of the dining area

Olive Ale is brewed locally

Yes, Rutland is the country’s tiniest county by pretty much every metric. If you stuck every single one of its residents into Twickenham the stadium wouldn’t be even be half full, and I doubt even an incredibly on-form Luke Littler could chuck a dart into Rutland on a map of the UK from ten paces away.

But being named the best pub in Rutland remains a worthy honour for the beautiful Olive Branch, which would probably be spoken as of one of the best pubs in any county you felt the urge to pick it up and move it brick by brick.

An enjoyable experience all round.

The bar area at the Olive Branch

A peek inside the gents

THE OLIVE BRANCH COUNTRY INN, MAIN STREET, CLIPSHAM, LE15 7SH

DECOR: Such a delightful country pub-restaurant feel with plenty of little eccentricities to busy the eye. The bar area is how I imagine Nigella Lawson’s country kitchen looks. 4/5

DRINK: A pint of Olive Ale (ABV 3.6%). It sounds like it could be Popeye’s girlfriend, but it is in fact a nice, light session bitter - not too heavy and good for a warm summer afternoon. 3/5

PRICE: I paid £12 for my pint and a bottle of Lucky Saint, which is always one of the priciest zero alcohol options. 3/5

ATMOSPHERE: A nice warm feel to the place on a warm summer’s afternoon. 3/5

STAFF: I cannot fault the welcoming barman or his army of well-drilled helpers. 4/5

