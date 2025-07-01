A well-stocked bottle tombola was one of the highlights of a village fun day/

Great Casterton held its annual afternoon of summer family fun on Saturday (June 28) and a good number of villagers, as well as families from further afield, pai a visit.

Great Casterton Church summer fun event. Volunteers with organiser Ann Archer at one of the stalls. Photo: David Lowndes

Attractions included refreshments of tea and coffee and homemade cakes, a children's treasure hunt where each participant received a badge for taking part, and the adult tombola which was a well-stocked bottle tombola full of wines/spirits and mixers to win on tickets ending in five or zero.

Another notable stall was the compost soil improver stall, run by a local young entrepreneur, from coffee grounds collected from Stamford cafes, and mixed with tumeric and banana skins for the magnesium and anti bacterial properties.

By the end of the afternoon, the children's toys and books stall had sold almost half of its almost-new items, the children's tombola had almost sold out, and the soft drinks stand had been busy throughout.

Winners of the £2 in a bucket , hand-knitted teddy-bear's birthday, number of Smarties in the bottle and side show games will be announced in the church newsletter - available free of charge at the back of the church.

The event raised more than £775 - funds which will go to the village church.