A cattle trailer, power tools and four horse saddles have been stolen from a farmyard.

The break-in happened between 10pm on August 7 and 6.30am the following day near Stretton.

Rutland Police are investigating the crime which has the incident number 25000464748.

This trailer was stolen. Photo: Submitted

One of the stolen saddles. Photo: Submitted

They are also investigating a break-in at a workshop in Greetham during which power tools were taken. This has the reference 25000464966.

A spokesperson for police said: “We are appealing for any information that may assist our investigation. If you saw anything suspicious in the area during this time, or if you have seen an Ifor Williams cattle trailer that seems out of place, please get in touch.

“Report sightings or information to Leicestershire Police quoting the relevant reference number. Please remain vigilant and share this information to help us recover the stolen property and identify those responsible.”