A baker’s cake for a high society wedding has featured in British Vogue magazine.

Rutland-based luxury cake designer Michele Walters, founder of Love Life Eat Cake, was commissioned to create a spectacular six-tier wedding cake for the highly anticipated marriage of Lady Violet Manners and Viscount William Garnock at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham.

Rutland-based luxury cake designer Michele Walters, founder of Love Life Eat Cake, has been featured in British Vogue after creating a showstopping six-tier cake for the society wedding of Lady Violet Manners and Viscount William Garnock at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Rutland Creative

The wedding received national attention and Michele’s elegant cake featured in British Vogue, cementing the occasion as one of the most talked-about society weddings of the year.

Set against the romantic backdrop of the rose garden on one of the hottest days of the year, the cake stood proudly on the ancient stone table.

“It was such a gorgeous day, the sun was out, the champagne was flowing,” Michele said.

Photo: Love Life Eat Cake

The towering six-tier creation, one of Michele’s largest to date, showcased a trio of refined, summery flavours - pistachio and rose, vanilla and strawberry, and lemon.

“It was an understated, elegant design,” Michele explained. “But that meant there was no room for error. It had to be perfect.”

The cake was crafted in Rutland and transported from Oakham to Belvoir Castle in six separate boxes before being meticulously assembled on-site.

“It’s a big thing, making a cake for a prominent family,” Michele said, adding that it was a dream com true to make the cake.

Michele Walter's cake takes centre stage in this photo taken by David Wheeler and used in British Vogue at the wedding of Lady Violet Manners and Viscount William Garnock at Belvoir Castle. Photo: David Wheeler

Designed to complement the wedding’s signature palette, the cake was finished with a soft pink ribbon and subtle pistachio-green detailing to mirror the couple’s monogram, designed by Sasha Compton.

Michele expressed her gratitude to the new Viscount and Viscountess, as well as their wedding planner, Peter Laird, for entrusting her with such a meaningful part of their special day.