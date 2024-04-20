I start this fortnight with very exciting news, as many of you will hopefully have seen the new Oakham Banking Hub is now up and running, writes Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

This is fantastic news for our community, as it will mean five different banks operating from the same site, outstripping the banking provision in most towns.

It was a joy to officially open the Hub last week – there was such a buzz about it and it will be a true community asset. The new hub will offer a counter service where customers of almost every major bank can withdraw cash or get a balance enquiry Monday to Thursday, 9am-5pm.

The new Banking Hub opens in Oakham

Beyond day to day banking, if you have a more complicated banking issue you need to discuss in detail with your bank, there will be a Community Banker service for five major banks, HSBC, Santander, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest where you can meet in person with your own bank on the day they are leading the Hub. Do stop by if you have a banking question or problem - the team are ever so friendly.

We are very fortunate to have so many wonderful clubs and groups locally bringing together members of our community, and Probus in Uppingham is no exception. It was an honour to officially unveil their new plaque at the Falcon Hotel last week, marking almost 40 years of meetings. Chatting to members it was evident how much they enjoy the debates and lectures, and it was lovely to hear all about the long-lasting friendships forged through this much-loved club.

Alicia Kearns unveils a plaque for Uppingham Probus Club. Photo: Andrew Griffin

It will come as no surprise that I so loved being home in Rutland rather than in London over Easter. I spent eight hours every day last week knocking on doors listening to residents’ priorities. I was out and about in Oakham and Uppingham, as well as across Stamford, Langtoft and Uffington chatting to members of our communities about their priorities and how we can make our wonderful communities an even better place to live.

As many of you will be aware, at the next General Election our county will be moving to a new parliamentary constituency. This means I will be standing as your Conservative parliamentary candidate for our new constituency of Rutland and Stamford. I would be very grateful if you could share your priorities via my short survey on my website, so I can plan for how I would deliver on what matters most to all of us if I have the honour of being elected as your MP.

Just over a year on from the announcement of Rutland and Melton’s successful £23.7 million Levelling Up Bid, I recently met with Rutland County Council to discuss progress on these exciting plans. For Rutland £2 million of this funding will be invested in Rutland County Museum to revamp our tourism offer, £6.5 million will invest in an on-demand rural bus network to connect our rural villages and market towns, and £3.5 million will go towards a new national medi-tech innovation centre to assist in healthier and safer older living.

Reflecting on this once-in-a-generation amount of funding, not only will two new bus routes be created thanks to the £6.5 million Levelling Up boost, but an additional £1 million will also be invested in our transport network through road maintenance and resurfacing in Rutland across this year and next thanks to new Government funding re-allocated from HS2. Potholes are a menace for us all, and this funding will help resurface significant stretches of our roads to ensure smoother and safer journeys for everyone from Belton in Rutland to Oakham, Exton, Burley, Empingham, Cottesmore, Ashwell, and Uppingham.