Independent businesses will come together for a big shopping event.

The Rutland Big Sale on Saturday, February 3 between 11am and 4pm will feature more than 70 stalls.

Independent businesses will be selling clothes, homeware, art, children’s products, jewellery, food and drink.

Victoria Bullett and Charlie Pallett

The sale, in the new pavilion at Rutland Hall Hotel, is being hosted by Charlie Pallett and Victoria Bullet who run Rutland Women in Business.

They wanted to provide an opportunity for businesses to kick-start the new year and showcase their sales stock.

The pair recently organised the Rutland Big Christmas Market, which attracted a turnout of about 5,000 visitors.

Shoppers browse the stalls at the first Rutland Big Sale. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Described by attendees as ‘like Etsy live’, Rutland Women in Business events promise a vibrant atmosphere of community and support for small businesses from the local area,” they said.

“Stallholders expressed gratitude, with some declaring that the event had ‘paid their mortgage this month’.”

The event has free entry and parking.

For more information about the event or to apply for a stall, visit rutlandcreative.co.uk/events.

Are you holding an event? Let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk.