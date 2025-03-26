Cycling tuition for school children will continue across Rutland after a secondary school stepped in to run it.

Last month Rutland County Council ended contracts with instructors who had been teaching pupils the rules of the road, but it did say the scheme would continue.

Uppingham Community College will run the scheme from April 1.

Bikeability is going to continue in Rutland schools. Photo: iStock

Rutland County Council remains the recipient for Active Travel England grants that fund the Bikeability programme and has received just under £27,500 to run the scheme, but delivery of the cycling sessions will be overseen by the college and the School Sports Partnership.

The council says the programme will offer Level 1/2 and Level 3 Bikeability training, as well as Learn to Ride courses for children in Years 5 and 6.

Coun Christine Wise, Rutland County Council’s cabinet member for environment, transport, and communities, said: "We are pleased to be continuing to offer the Bikeability programme to children across Rutland, ensuring that young people have the opportunity to develop their cycling skills. Not only does learning to cycle safely encourage healthier lifestyles, but it also promotes independent and sustainable travel.”

Principal at Uppingham Community College Ben Solly said: "We are delighted to be able to deliver Bikeability for the young people in Rutland Primary Schools. The Schools Sports Partnership manager Chris Thomas and the team of instructors are very experienced with this programme and I know they are looking forward to launching after the Easter break."

The authority has been asked whether it has reappointed the former instructors and it said: "All schools in Rutland have been invited to book onto the new scheme and are currently receiving their applications ready for sessions to get underway after the Easter holidays.

"Instructors will be brought on board by the provider based on demand, and we are confident that the scheme will meet all its targets, as it did last year."