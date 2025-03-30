A brewery which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year has clinched a hat-trick of national awards.

Baker’s Dozen Brewing Company entered the Siba National Independent Beer Awards in Liverpool - an event hailed as the Oscars of the beer world.

The Ketton-based company picked up a gold award in the Cask Best Bitter category with Bull Run, a 4.8% ‘extra special bitter’ (ESB) brewed with Chevallier heritage malt.

Dean and Jill Baker won gold awards at the SIBA National Independent Beer Awards.

The team went on to clinch a second gold award in the Keg Pale Ales category with Undertow and rounded off their wins with a bronze award for their 12 Second Panda India pale ale (IPA).

Brewer Dean Baker said: “It was an incredible evening and we’re so proud to have come away as national champions for a second year.

“It was our first time reaching the cask beer final with Bull Run and we were blown away when we were named as the winner.

Bull Run

“Having won the keg pale with Undertow last year we hoped to be in the running again this time around. When we weren’t called out as bronze or silver winners, I genuinely thought we’d be leaving empty handed so we were pretty overwhelmed to pick up the gold for the second year in a row.”

Dean runs the brewery with his wife Jill. They are former landlords of The Jolly Brewer in West Street, Stamford.

To celebrate their 10th anniversary the couple are opening up the brewery to visitors over the third weekends of April, May, July and August, with a special event being planned for the anniversary in June.

Undertow

The next tap weekend at their brewery takes place on April 19 and 20.

Dean added: "Our tap days are great for meeting customers and getting to introduce people to what we're all about. We think it's really nice to be able to have a drink in the spot where it's produced and for us to tell people about how we make it all happen.”