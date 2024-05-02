Actor, broadcaster and writer Stephen Fry has thrown his weight behind a campaign on dementia.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con) launched Rutland’s Great Dementia Conversation to drive dementia awareness, a disease that will eventually affect one in three people, and increase diagnoses in Rutland. The campaign was launched by broadcaster John Suchet and his wife Nula.

Now Stephen Fry, who rose to prominence as one half of the comic double act Fry and Laurie alongside Hugh Laurie and was the long-time host of BBC show QI, has filmed a video supporting the campaign.

Stephen Fry supports Rutland's Great Dementia Conversation

In it, he says dementia is not part of growing old naturally and it doesn’t always have to stop you from doing the things you love.

He encourages Rutland residents to see a GP if they’ve noticed something has changed, and to have a conversation with loved ones about dementia to help make Rutland the county that is most aware of dementia.

Stephen is a former Uppingham School student and a long-time supporter of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Alicia has launched a new Rutland dementia website providing guidance on how to become more dementia friendly, the signs and symptoms of dementia, information on support for those living with dementia, their carers and loved ones, and local dementia groups and events. There is significant support locally for those with dementia, and their loved ones in Rutland.

She said: “It is wonderful to have Stephen Fry’s support for Rutland’s Great Dementia Conversation, and our ambition to make Rutland the first dementia friendly county in the UK.

“If you’ve noticed something has changed, or have a loved one who may be showing signs of dementia, I hope this conversation encourages you to step forward and access the wide network of support available in Rutland or to step forward and make your business or organisation dementia friendly.

“It’s never too early to start the conversation, and never too late to seek a diagnosis.”