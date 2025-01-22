A pair of publicans are swapping pulling pints for brewing coffee as they open their first cafe.

With a combined 30 years of hospitality experience, it has been a long-running dream for Dan Lever and Joe Scothern to open their own cafe.

They hope their new venture, Brewmasters at The Hub off the A47 in Morcott, will live up to their own high expectations.

Dan Lever and Joe Scothern, owners of Brewmasters at The Hub

Joe, 30, said: “Some of the concepts we’ve been planning for years and years.”

Although the pair’s experience lies in pubs and restaurants, the regular closure of these types of business has pushed them to swap pints for coffee.

Dan, 27 said: “It’s more sustainable.

“In reality there’s not a lot of drinkers around here.

“Breweries are in it for themselves and unless it’s a freehold in the current climate it’s unsustainable with the cost of living and beer tax.”

Dan and Joe got the keys to the Glaston Road building, where they also live, on December 16 and opened the doors for the first time two weeks later.

As well as coffee, the pair are serving up all-day breakfasts, jacket potatoes, ciabattas and cakes.

In the coming months they plan to transform the cafe into a world tapas restaurant at the weekends and operate as a bar in the evenings.

Joe said: “We want to take it back to being all about the people and creating a warm friendly environment.

“We don’t have to go out of our way to make people feel wanted. It’s just how we operate.”

The building was previously used by artists to exhibit their work, and will continue to be a hub for creatives and the community.

Art and photography, which is available to buy, will be showcased on the walls as part of a revolving exhibition and groups will use the space as a meeting point.

“We want to bring everyone together,” said Dan.

“We are not here to get rich - it’s more of a community hub.”

Brewmasters is currently open every day from 7am to 5pm.





