Young dog lovers can take part in a canine camp this summer - and there are a number of free passes on offer for local children.

The Young Kennel Club summer camp is returning to Rutland Showground for a fifth consecutive year.

A week of activities, training and entertainment for both children and their dogs will kick off on Saturday, July 26.

Young Kennel Club team leaders at the camp in 2024. Photo: Chibaya Photography and The Kennel Club

This year day passes will be available for members who would like to try a taster of the activities on offer and for youngsters in the Rutland and Stamford area there are a limited number of free annual memberships on offer.

The week includes the qualifiers for Crufts 2026 and the chance to brush up on skills across a range of dog-focused disciplines, including agility, ringcraft, hoopers, obedience and heelwork to music.

There will also be an educational programme that will provide information about all things canine from dog grooming to care.

Scenes from the Young Kennel Club's Summer Camp which came to the Rutland Showground for the first time. Photo: Alan Walters

Helen Kerfoot, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club, said: “Young Kennel Club summer camp is such a highlight of the summer and as well as seeing many of our returning members, this year we are really excited to welcome new faces who want to try out the wealth of activities we have on offer to find out if the Young Kennel Club is for them.

“Camp really promotes the ethos of the Young Kennel Club, by providing young dog lovers with the knowledge and awareness of what it means to be a responsible dog owner, while still being filled with fun and games, and the chance to make unforgettable memories with new and old friends.”

For more information visit: https://www.thekennelclub.org.uk/young-kennel-club/events-and-training/.

Residents with the postcodes beginning LE, PE, NG, LN, NN and DE can email ykc@thekennelclub.org.uk about free membership.