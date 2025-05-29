A cancer survivor who wants to empower people to live life to the full has strutted her stuff at a charity fashion show.

Ami Shirley from Bisbrooke in Rutland is no stranger to the catwalk, having been part of artist Sophie Tea’s Send Nudes show last year where she modelled paint rather than clothes.

This time she has combined courage with couture on the runway at The Show by Breast Cancer Now in London earlier this month, which brought together 21 women and two men, all living with or beyond a breast cancer diagnosis.

Ami Shirley didn't love this outfit initially

Ami, 65, said: “There was a connection and admiration because we were all put together.

“It’s not that I don’t meet people with a similar experience in life but because we were all together there was an empowerment and courage which shone through.

“Even though I had a similar experience to the models, it still makes me feel in awe of them because you give that space to others and forget your own story. Then you realise we are all in this together.

Ami Shirley with presenter Lisa Snowdon who is an ambassador for Breast Cancer Now

“We are human, it wasn’t just talking about cancer there was lots of fun sharing stories.”

Ami, a mother-of-four, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

After three years of active treatment including chemotherapy, the loss of hair, breast operations and radiotherapy, she was keen to ensure she lived life to the fullest.

This has included dancing in public places, speaking to strangers about her experiences and pushing herself out of her comfort zone to raise awareness in a positive way.

Although she admits she’s always been drawn to the stage, the thought of strutting her stuff on a catwalk was nerve-racking.

Ami Shirley takes to the catwalk in her metallic dress

But when she took to the stage on May 15 she described it as ‘euphoric’, which she put down to the support from the audience and her own gratitude of being a part of Breast Cancer Now’s campaign.

Ami, who is from Bangladesh and moved to the UK aged six, said: “This show is about raising awareness in my favourite way.

“People connect more when you raise awareness with joy, laughter and music.

“Pamphlets or giving lots of information will only go so far.”

She added: “We are not seeing cancer as joy or something which people invite, but we don’t want to be defined by it.”

Each of the models in the show stepped out in personally styled looks to reflect their individuality.

Ami Shirley with chief executive Claire Rowney and Sarah who works for the charity

Ami’s first look centred around the theme ‘animal instinct’ with a purple top, brown skirt and red platform heels all in leopard print and paired with fishnet tights.

Her second outfit included a peach dress with statement shoulders and sewn on flowers with a disco ball bag.

Ami’s favourite ensemble was her final look - a floor-length metallic bandeau dress with sparkling headwear.

Ami Shirley at Rutland Water

Although none of the clothes were to Ami’s usual taste, wearing something different was an experience she embraced.

Ami said: “You understand it’s a fashion show and catwalk.

“I have always used clothes as my joy alongside my dancing.

“I realised it’s not just trends and fashion but it’s about how you wear them. That was quite a catalyst.”

Ami Shirley with her red boots which she dances in

Ami’s cancer hasn’t returned but she has had a couple of scares in the past year and often feels like she is in the ‘waiting room’ for being told it has come back.

Although for her it took major life changes, she is determined to encourage others to live life to the fullest.