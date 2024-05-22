A football-loving care home resident had a day to remember when he was given the VIP treatment by his favourite club.

Paul, a resident of Tixover House in Rutland, is a lifelong season-ticket holder at Leicester City and was invited by the club as a VIP guest for the final match of their title-winning season.

Having been to more than 1,500 games in the UK and overseas, Leicester-born Paul has lived in the Stamford area for many years and is well known locally for his love of the Foxes.

Leicester and former England striker Jamie Vardy presents Paul and family with a signed shirt

The team at Tixover House arranged for him to go down the tunnel to pitch-side for the team’s warm-up, and meet with past and present players.

Paul was presented with a signed shirt by City’s former England striker Jamie Vardy and also met the club’s manager, Enzo Maresca, who guided the club straight back to the Premier League.

“It has been an incredibly emotional day,” said Paul's family.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca (centre) met Paul before the Foxes final match of the season

“We're so grateful that dad is supported by such a loving group of people who care and understand him so well.

“The team at Tixover House turned matchday into a dream - it was a complete surprise to us all.”

Ive Alexander, general manager at Tixover House, added: “It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true.

Paul meets prolific Leicester striker Jamie Vardy pitchside

Paul met several former Leicester City stars including defender Steve Walsh

“It was wonderful to see how happy Paul was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”