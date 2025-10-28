About 350 runners and walkers took part in a 10th anniversary Parkrun at Rutland Water.

The 5km out-and-back route starting at Normanton Church and turning around on the reservoir dam was set up by volunteers back in 2015.

On Saturday (October 25) volunteers and participants marked a decade of Rutland Water Parkrun with coffee and cake in The Waterside Cafe, Normanton.

Volunteers addressing runners at the start of the event at Normanton, on the shore of Rutland Water. Photo: Submitted

First over the line was Luke Harrison, a member of Stamford Striders Running Club in 17mins 37secs. The volunteer ‘tailrunner’ came over the finish line in just over an hour.

The event at Rutland Water, every Saturday at 9am, continues to be organised by volunteers, who set up the course, cheer on runners and walkers, record times and positions for those keen to earn a new ‘personal best’, and take care of safety.

With some Parkruns cancelled due to storms and covid, the Rutland Water event has taken place 436 times since it was established.

Volunteer Charlie Noble congratulates people crossing the finish line at the 10th anniversary Parkrun. Photo: Submitted

Parkrun began in October 2004 in Bushy Park, Teddington, with just 13 runners and five volunteers.

Now the free, Saturday morning 3.1-mile event takes place in more than 2,000 locations in 23 countries across five continents, and more than 10 million people have signed up to it.

Junior Parkrun was set up more recently for children aged four to 14, and takes place from Normanton at 9am on Sundays. It is 2km long and children can be accompanied.

