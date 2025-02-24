Face-to-face workshops are being held in primary schools to help parents understand more about the impact of smartphones on young people.

Educators from The Conversation Stamford are hosting seven sessions during the next few weeks.

The workshops will focus on how smartphones are influencing children and teenagers and what parents can do to minimise the risks.

Sarah Jane Sauntson and Gemma Holbird from The Conversation Stamford. Photo: Chris Mathison

Parents will be able to discuss the age at which children should be given a smartphone, what controls can be put in place and which apps are appropriate for young people.

Director Gemma Holbird said: “This parent support workshop is part of the Stamford Cyberwise Campaign encouraging schools, parents and children to evaluate young people’s digital habits and consider the impact mobile phones are having on mental health and well-being.”

The workshops are aimed at parents and carers of children aged 0-16 regardless of whether or not they have access to a smartphone. Attendance is free but places should be booked in advance at www.theconversationstamford.co.uk

Parents can attend whichever session is most convenient for them, not just the session being held at their child’s own school. They take place on the following dates:

• Thursday, March 13 - 7pm at St George’s Church Place, Cheyne Lane

• Wednesday, March 19 - 6pm at St Gilbert’s Primary School, Foundry Road

• Thursday, March 20 - 1.30pm at Bluecoat Primary School, Green Lane

• Tuesday, March 25 - 9am at St Augustine’s Primary School, Kesteven Road

• Wednesday, March 26 - 6pm at Stamford Junior School, Kettering Road

• Thursday, March 27 - 1.15pm at St George’s Primary School, Kesteven Road

• Monday, March 31 - 6pm at Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Empingham Road