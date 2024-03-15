A fleet of 10 new bin lorries will be on the roads next month after a £2m investment by a council.

Rutland County Council has invested in eight 26-tonne vehicles and two 18-tonne split body refuse vehicles.

The council hopes this will lead to significant improvements to the service, including fewer vehicle breakdowns, a reduction in carbon emission and better working conditions for crews.

A bin lorry. Photo: istock

As part of plans to improve the service, Rutland County Council, in partnership with contractors Biffa, has created new routes for the refuse crews.

This will mean a change to bin collection days for about 4,000 residents across the county, starting next month (April).

Rutland County Council is writing to every household that will see a change to their usual bin collections.

Letters will be delivered from Monday (March 18), confirming new collection days and when the change will take effect.

The council has also added a postcode checker to its website - www.rutland.gov.uk/bincollections - allowing residents to search bin collection days for their address.

There will be no changes to Rutland’s green waste collection service.

Coun Christine Wise (Lib Dem), cabinet member for transport, environment and communities, said: “It’s clear that our waste and recycling service has needed major investment for some time.

“The impact of having an aged fleet of collection vehicles is being felt by residents on a weekly basis, with breakdowns becoming more and more frequent, making it incredibly difficult for us to complete rounds as scheduled on a regular basis.

“We’ve been working hard to address these issues since coming into office last year and we’re extremely pleased to have reached the point where we can now replace our entire waste collection fleet, as well as rolling out a more efficient set of bin collection routes from April 2024.”