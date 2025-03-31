A pre-loved clothes sale which has been held for more than 50 years has raised a record amount.

Shoppers flocked to Rutland Hall Hotel on Friday and Saturday (March 28 and 29) for the Good and New Clothes Sale, where hundreds of designer and quality clothes were being sold at reduced prices.

Organised by volunteers from the fundraising group ‘For Rutland’, proceeds help pay for the work of non-medical advisors at Citizens Advice Rutland.

Rona Menzies and Lynne Holt look through the selection of clothes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

This year £53,000 was raised - a new record for the event.

Jeannette Warner, chairperson of For Rutland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to raise such a huge amount.

“The two-day sale is now a much anticipated Rutland tradition and is supported not just by our fantastic volunteers but also by local businesses and the wider community.

Jojo and Barbara Wilson. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We just couldn’t achieve such an amazing result without them. I just want to say how very grateful we are for their continued support.

“The money will enable us to continue funding the For Rutland advisors and the free advice service they deliver at Citizens Advice Rutland, which does such important local work.”

For Rutland works to raise £80,000 each year to fund two advisors who help people living with long-term health conditions such as dementia and cancer to access support.

Helpers Christine Farrar, Virgina Baunton, Tilly Easton and Maggie Charlebois. Photo: Chris Lowndes

In the past decade the advisors have helped people with long-term health conditions to recoup millions of pounds in benefits, grants and debt write offs.

The date for next year’s event has already been set and will take place on March 27 and 28.

Sam Anderson with customer Mary Ward, 97. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jeanette Warner with the selection of hats. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sally Brookshanahan, Emma Leeming and Sara Buck. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Shoppers Kelly Thulbourn, Bev and Wendy Murden. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Carole Jeffries shows off the shoes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

