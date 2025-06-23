More than 1,000 people got muddy during a fundraising event held for the first time in Rutland.

Cancer Research UK hosted its Pretty Muddy Race for Life at Rutland Showground on Saturday, featuring a 5k mud-splatted obstacle course, with a separate option for children aged between six and 12.

Pretty Muddy Race for Life 2025 at Rutland Showground. Photo Chris Lowndes

All the obstacles are designed with fun in mind and there was plenty of laughter along the course, as participants scrambled over nets, crawled through tunnels, hopped along on space hoppers and finally slid into a mud pit as they neared the finish line.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer and it is hoped Saturday’s event will have raised about £100,000 for Cancer Research UK’s work.

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England, said: “We are grateful to all the runners and supporters who took part in Rutland Race For Life and helped raise vital funds for research.

"It was a great event for Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids, and the first to be held at Rutland Showground. The beautiful weather saw a great turnout with over a thousand men, women and children enjoying the event.”

He said that organisers were proud of the positive impact that events like Race for Life had on research.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

Pretty Muddy Race for Life 2025 at Rutland Showground. Alicia Hutchinson, Tracey Hutchinson, Amberley McKeen and Ali Gilan. Photo Chris Lowndes

Pretty Muddy Race for Life 2025 at Rutland Showground. Bonny, Ceri and Becky. Photo Chris Lowndes

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Patrick said there were already plans to bring the event back to the Showground next year. In the meantime though, for participants who don’t want to stay a little cleaner, Race for Life 5k and 10k will be at Burghley Park, near Stamford, on Tuesday, July 1.