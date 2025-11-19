A chef who honed his skills under legends such as Marco Pierre White and Albert Roux has returned home to celebrate his roots.

Lee Clarke is out to celebrate local food and raise the bar at Rutland Hall Hotel, near Oakham, after becoming its new executive head chef.

Having taken over all dining throughout the hotel, Lee’s goal is to build a set of restaurants at the picturesque venue on the banks of Rutland Water.

Rutland Hall Hotel and Spa

He will oversee 14 chefs delivering private dining, room service, and a year-round events programme.

Lee grew up in Wittering through his dad’s RAF posting, and had his first taste of the world of cuisine as a 14-year-old.

“My first cooking thing was donating a cheeseboard, a very big cheeseboard, to the sergeant’s mess at Wittering,” he said.

Lee Clarke trained under culinary luminaries Marco Pierre White and Albert Roux. Photo: supplied

After studying at Peterborough College, ambition and potential earned him a highly coveted place in the kitchen at Marco Pierre White’s Mirabelle Restaurant in London.

“Back in the day it was very competitive and it was a massive thing to get into that,” Lee said.

“It's changed dramatically now. There’s a a greater shortage of chefs than at any point I've ever known.”

Stepping into the Mirabelle as a young chef de partie, Lee rose to senior chef de partie after two years under White, who built a fearsome reputation for food excellence. And for his temper.

“It was a bit of a baptism of fire back in the old days,” Lee recalled. “All the stories are true!

“But I learned a lot and it gave me a passion for food that I probably wouldn't have got if I'd stayed in Peterborough.”

He added: “I found Marco really good fun. Marco’s just Marco. He has a very particular way of what he wants.

“If you give him that, he’s very happy and he's a very good boss to deal with. He's very fair.

“Does he have a nasty temper? One-hundred per cent. But I never really saw that side of him. I always saw the side that was trying to push on and achieve things.”

Lee’s progress earned him another invaluable opportunity at Roux Fine Dining under the tutelage of Albert Roux, entering as chef de partie and leaving as a head chef.

“He was really supportive and always very encouraging,” Lee said.

“He was positive with me and you knew anything that came your way was meant to make you a better chef.

“You want an environment that is high pressure, high standards, people really pushing for bigger awards and wanting to achieve big things.”

Following a decade in the capital, Lee set out to do just that. And delivered.

Returning to this area, Lee set up home in Glinton and opened Clarkes in Peterborough which won a place in the Michelin Guide within two years.

In 2015 Lee launched his next restaurant, Prévost, at the Haycock Manor Hotel, in Wansford.

It was recognised by the Michelin Guide within months and went on to earn three AA Rosettes, among other accolades.

Blossoms - Rutland Lakeside Dining

From there, Lee moved to the renowned University Arms Hotel in Cambridge, before Rutland Hall came calling this summer.

“I loved the venue at Rutland Water,” he said. “It has the most amazing opportunity to turn into something that is unique and very, very special.

“And I loved the vision from the owners. We'll have multiple restaurants, we'll have a restaurant that floats over the water. When it's finished, it will be stunning.”

The hotel has a stunning location and big plans for its culinary offering

Lee has overhauled the menu at the rebranded restaurant, Blossoms – Rutland Lakeside Dining, which promises ‘a relaxed yet elevated approach to local, seasonal dining’.

“We’ve definitely added a level of freshness to the menu that probably wasn't there previously, and we worked really hard on giving people a bit more choice,” he said.

“We’ll never settle. The reality is, I always want to be better than I was last week.

Blossoms - Rutland Lakeside Dining

“We’re in an industry where you’re constantly having to push forward because if you don't, you get left behind very quickly.”