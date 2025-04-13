A charity which ensures treasured landmarks are preserved for future generations is marking 70 years of fundraising.

Supporters of The Rutland Historic Churches Preservation Trust celebrated the milestone with an event at All Saints’ Church in Oakham on Wednesday last week (April 2).

More than 140 guests gathered to honour the trust’s contributions, which include more than £1 million in grants awarded to churches of every denomination in the county.

Chairperson of Rutland Historic Churches Preservation Trust Peter Lawson, Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness, Bishop of Peterborough Debbie Sellin and trustee David Wood

All Saints’ Church itself recently benefited from a £20,000 grant to support its new lighting project.

Peter Lawson, chairperson of Rutland Historic Churches Preservation Trust, said: “In Rutland we have a remarkable number of medieval churches and places of worship - they all need maintenance, repairs and upgrading.

“Doing that work is expensive and we want to make sure we are in a position to help both with funding and any guidance needed for the work.

“It’s important to keep these valuable community and historical building.

“It’s a wonderful charity and long may it continue.”

Speaking at the event, Dr Sarah Furness, Lord Lieutenant of Rutland and president of Rutland Historic Churches Preservation Trust, highlighted the architectural and historical significance of Rutland’s Churches, as well as their importance to the social fabric of local communities.

She also issued a heartfelt appeal for public support to ensure these treasured landmarks are preserved for future generations.

Looking ahead, the charity’s biennial Ride and Stride event will take place on September 13 this year.

The fundraiser involves participants visiting as many churches as possible in a single day while raising sponsorship funds.



