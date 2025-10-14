The second phase of a church restoration campaign is underway.

About 75 parishioners and visitors gathered for an open day at St John’s Church in Ryhall on Saturday (October 11), taking part in family-friendly activities, tours of the church’s history and architecture, and a chance to ring the church bells and try homemade refreshments.

The 800-year-old church had its roof replaced in 2023 under phase one of its restoration campaign. Now the focus is on interior repairs.

The High Sheriff of Rutland Richard Chesterfield, left, with Claudine Edgcumbe and David Denham from St John's Church. Photo: Submited

Sandra Chapman, from the restoration and renewal team, said: “The work ahead is daunting, with a rough estimate of £175,000 to £200,000 needed over the next three to five years.

“The money will be raised through fundraising, donations, grants and church funds. There’s lots to do.”

Priorities are upgrading the servery, restoring floor tiles, addressing rotten wood under some of the pews and the organ, replacing the heating system, and a restoration of the historic clock.

Paul Szyszka demonstrates how to chime the bells

Visitors learnt about the church's role in community. Photo: Submitted

Outside, paths will be improved and plant growth cleared from the church tower.

The first fundraiser of the campaign is a lottery to win an original painting donated by Kathrine Geoghegan, a renowned Irish artist.

The original work of art, ‘Butterfly Nursery’, depicts nettles at their finest, is painted in acrylics, and measures 50cm square.

'Butterfly Nursery' painted by Irish artist Kathrine Geoghegan is the prize in a lottery fundraiser. Photo: Submitted

It is valued at £1,500 and raffle tickets £10 each. All proceeds will go to the St John’s Restoration and Renewal Campaign to support the next phase of work.

To buy a ticket email stjohnscommunitydraw@gmail.com or phone 07834 908767.