An attempt to oust the leader of a council will be made next week.

Five members of Rutland County Council have called for a special meeting of Rutland County Council to take place.

A resolution ‘To remove the leader from office’ will be discussed and voted upon at the meeting on Tuesday next week (August 5).

Rutland County Council’s current leader is Gale Waller, a Liberal Democrat who was elected to the council representing Normanton ward. She has been its leader since May 2023.

A statement issued by Rutland County Council this evening said: “The meeting has been called by the required number of five Rutland County Councillors, to consider the following motion under Part 2, Article II 4, b of the council’s constitution: “To resolve to remove the Leader from office.”

If the council passes the resolution to remove the executive leader, a new one will either be elected immediately, or at a later meeting.

The special meeting of the council will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, August 5.