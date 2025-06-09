Rutland’s ‘first rodeo’ an ‘outstanding success’
Thousands of rootin’-tootin’ revellers had a great time at a Rodeo Fun Day.
Axe-throwing, line dancing, and kids' activities were among the attractions at Oakham’s Cutts Close Park yesterday (Sunday, June 8)… where the bravest cowboys and girls were challenged to ride - and stay on - the mechanical bull.
And with a yelpin’ yee-haw, many rose to the challenge of the bucking bronco.
An estimated 2,500 visitors attended the free event, which was organised by Oakham Baptist Church.
“Our aim is to create that space where people can come and experience community together,” said senior minister the Rev Tom Bowring.
“There’s a real epidemic of loneliness in the country at the minute.
“And it’s really important to us that there’s no cost either, I’m a father of four and when you go places it costs and absolute fortune and it often puts people off going out.
“But we achieved our goals and it was an absolutely outstanding success.”
Oakham Baptist Church staged its first family fun day three years ago as its 250th anniversary coincided with the return from the covid lockdown, proving so popular that the event continues to return each year with a new theme.
“I’m going to put myself out on a limb and say I believe this is the first rodeo Rutland has ever had,” the Rev Tom added.
“It was great to see families together. Lots of joy, lots of laughter. The bucking bronco queue didn’t go below 40 people.
“We did over 2,600 free burgers and sausages and it was great to see people enjoying themselves together and with other families.
“Our God is a God who wants to bring us together and make us recognise we are united by far much more than what divides us. It was amazing to share that in our wonderful county.”
Photographer David Lowndes caught the hoedown in full swing.