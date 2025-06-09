Thousands of rootin’-tootin’ revellers had a great time at a Rodeo Fun Day.

Axe-throwing, line dancing, and kids' activities were among the attractions at Oakham’s Cutts Close Park yesterday (Sunday, June 8)… where the bravest cowboys and girls were challenged to ride - and stay on - the mechanical bull.

Jude Tyler took on the on the bucking bronco. Photo: David Lowndes

And with a yelpin’ yee-haw, many rose to the challenge of the bucking bronco.

An estimated 2,500 visitors attended the free event, which was organised by Oakham Baptist Church.

Photos can be purchased here

“Our aim is to create that space where people can come and experience community together,” said senior minister the Rev Tom Bowring.

Merry Willcock, Sue Smout and Helen Vickerstaff from Oakham Baptist Church with their cakes for sale. Photo: David Lowndes

“There’s a real epidemic of loneliness in the country at the minute.

“And it’s really important to us that there’s no cost either, I’m a father of four and when you go places it costs and absolute fortune and it often puts people off going out.

“But we achieved our goals and it was an absolutely outstanding success.”

Chloe Carley led the line dancing. Photo: David Lowndes

Oakham Baptist Church staged its first family fun day three years ago as its 250th anniversary coincided with the return from the covid lockdown, proving so popular that the event continues to return each year with a new theme.

“I’m going to put myself out on a limb and say I believe this is the first rodeo Rutland has ever had,” the Rev Tom added.

“It was great to see families together. Lots of joy, lots of laughter. The bucking bronco queue didn’t go below 40 people.

Crowds enjoyed the action at Cutts Close Park in Oakham. Photo: David Lowndes

Tim Whallett and Phil Brett were giving away Bibles at the event. Photo: David Lowndes

Not their first rodeo! Crowds enjoyed the line dancing. Photo: David Lowndes

“We did over 2,600 free burgers and sausages and it was great to see people enjoying themselves together and with other families.

“Our God is a God who wants to bring us together and make us recognise we are united by far much more than what divides us. It was amazing to share that in our wonderful county.”

Photographer David Lowndes caught the hoedown in full swing.