Neither age nor two replacement knees have been a barrier to a lifelong cycling ‘obsessive’ who is set to celebrate his 90th birthday in the saddle.

Terry Watkins has needed no excuse to get on his bike in a cycling career spanning 80 years. And counting.

Still in the saddle in his 90th year. Photo: supplied

Three generations of the family will take part in a special 10-mile ride from his Ryhall home on Thursday (September 25) to celebrate the landmark birthday.

Terry doesn’t turn 90 until November 26 but the ride is setting off early so his son-in-law and two grandchildren can join in.

And barring ice or snow, the evergreen rider will head out on two wheels on the day itself.

Terry's family will join him for a birthday ride. Photo: supplied

“I suppose you could say I was obsessed in a way, but just as anybody who loves a hobby does it to excess, I suppose,” he said.

Terry’s fascination with pedal power began as a schoolboy, in 1945, growing up in London.

But until he could afford to buy a bike of his own, dad’s ‘boneshaker’ had to do.

Eating up the road during a time trial in the 1950s. Photo: supplied

“It was a dodgy move as my dad used it for work so he would track me down steaming,” Terry said.

“I was just attracted to it. The freedom and satisfaction when you achieve the distance you hope to ride.”

And boy, did Terry cover some ground.

Terry has ridden for six cycling clubs. Photo: supplied

After building his own Mercian racing bike, he joined Libra road racing club just before turning 17 and the open road became his playground.

Terry once chalked up 10,000 miles in a year in his teens, and one Sunday alone he completed a 200-mile slog on a club training ride.

And then there was the 1,000-mile round trip to the north east over 10 days, camping out along the way. Impressive numbers.

A hard-earned club award. Photo: supplied

“I was cycling to work in London and going riding in the evenings, and then going out on Saturday and Sunday as well,” he explained.

“Even into my sixties I was doing 50 miles or 100k on a Sunday.”

His commitment to the cause was proved in his debut race, a 25-mile time trial over in Kent.

Terry regularly took part in charity rides, including London to Brighton. Photo: supplied

“We were novices so we had a 6am start time and had to be up at about four in the morning to cycle 20 miles to the event,” he recalled.

“We had to go across the Thames and they had a free ferry, but it didn't open until about 10am, so we had to go under the tunnel, carrying our bikes down 300 steps and then up the same on the other side.

“Then we did it again when we came back. It was just fun.”

Terry with his pride and joy. Photo: supplied

Terry, who spent a successful career in the printing trade, moved between six cycling clubs in his native south east, specialising in time trials.

But it was the buzz of riding rather than results which fuelled him.

“I would say I was an average rider to be honest, but enthusiasm wise I don't think anyone could have been better,” he said.

“I was very good on hills, not being a very big person, so on hilly courses, I had a chance.”

Terry and daughter Corrina have completed the London to Southend charity bike together several times. Photo: supplied

It was perhaps inevitable that Terry’s love of life on two wheels would permeate through the family.

Before having a pacemaker fitted, wife June regularly joined him on rides after their move to Stamford around 20 years ago.

Terry has also ridden side by side with daughters, Carinna and Dee, on many charity rides.

He and Carinna have completed the London-Brighton ride together around eight times, raising thousands of pounds for the British Heart Foundation.

“I'm very proud that I've left offspring to carry on my enthusiasm,” he said.

Wear and tear brought on by a life of sport - chiefly those two replacement knees - as well as father time have slightly dented the endurance.

But still Terry eats up the road on the same bike he built around 50 years ago.

He had the stamina to ride the 50-odd miles in a London to Southend charity ride at the age of 81, and still has no intention of putting his beloved Reynolds bike into permanent storage.

“Cycling was where I made lifelong friendships and how I’ve kept fit into my old age,” he said.

“The only thing about my knees is obviously I can't go far now - I only do about 10 or 11 miles, about once or twice a week.

“Lots of people have cycled, but I was so keen that I'm still doing it with two replacement knees. Cycling has been my happy place.”