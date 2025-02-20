A former newspaper reporter who worked until she was 80 has died.

Eileen Bullimore started her career as a proofreader and reporter for the Stamford Mercury during the 1950s before taking a break to raise her two children.

The family moved away to Stevenage but when they returned to the area in 1988, Eileen was keen to pick up where she left off and worked as a village correspondent for the Rutland Times until she turned 80.

Eileen Bullimore.

In retirement Eileen enjoyed crafts, walking at Rutland Water and jigsaw puzzles.

Her daughter Carole Walker said: “She always wanted to work and she just loved talking to people. Her address book was packed with numbers for all kinds of people.”

Eileen was in born Hambleton on April 8, 1930. She grew up on the family farm with her parents Tom and Rose Sharpe and sister Joan. The family later moved to North Luffenham when their farmland was flooded during the creation of Rutland Water.

Eileen married Ron Bullimore in June 1951. They lived in Kesteven Road, Stamford, and became parents to John in 1961. After moving to Stevenage their daughter Carol was born in 1964.

While raising the children Eileen had a string of jobs including work as a cleaner, an Avon lady and in Littlewoods.

Ron died in 2017 and Eileen continued to live independently at their home in Churchill Road, Stamford, until late last year when she became ill. She died on January 7 aged 94 leaving her children Carole and John, grandchildren Katie and Aidan, and great grandchildren Ashton and Ethan.

Carole said: “Mum was full of fun and kindness. She took great pride in her appearance and was always well-dressed.

“She was generous and had a great sense of humour and while she could be sharp and a little contrary, she was kind-hearted and found a lot to laugh about.”