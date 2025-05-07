Plans for five new homes on the outskirts of a town have been resubmitted after they were rejected by a council.

Stamford-based Exeter Court 1 Limited’s plans for five self-build homes on greenfield land south of Braunston Road in Oakham were rejected by Rutland County Council in April.

Planning officers argued the development would have a detrimental impact on neighbouring properties and cause issues with parking as well as expressing concerns about the lack of a Section 106 agreement.

The Braunston Road access. Photo: Google

Ten objections to the plans had been lodged by people living nearby as well as from The Woodland Trust and Rutland County Council’s highways team.

But the developer is refusing to give up on the plans for the self-build homes and has submitted a new application, which they say addresses the reasons for refusal.

They said: “There are no adverse impacts of the proposed development which would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, meaning planning permission should be granted.”

The new application includes widening the access from 172 Braunston Road and a commitment from the applicant to enter into a Section 106 agreement.

The site is next to a Bellway Homes development of 60 properties which is under construction.

Planning permission has also been given for a 92-home development on the other side of the road.

