Work to create a restaurant and two drive-thrus at services on the A1 is set to be complete by the end of the year.

Godwin Developments have completed construction of the Ram Jam Services on the site of the former Ram Jam Inn near Stretton, in Rutland, a scheme which dates back to 2020.

It will house roadside diner Brightside, operated by Cosy Club owners Loungers, as well as drive thru outlets for international restaurant Wendy’s and popular coffee chain Costa Coffee.

All three are now set to begin fitting out the units which are due to be finished before the end of 2024.

Simon Handslip, managing director of commercial development at Godwin, said: "We are delighted to have completed the construction of Ram Jam Services, one of the many roadside retail schemes we are currently delivering across the country.

“It has also been a real pleasure to work with the teams at Brightside, Costa Coffee and Wendy’s, and we look forward to visiting their brand-new, fully-fitted stores in the very near future.

The Ram Jam site on the A1 at Stretton with the garage shown to the left and Hambleton Bakery to the right. Photo: Google

The services are sited next to the northbound carriageway of the A1, between Stamford and Grantham, and is next to an established petrol station and a new bakery.

Godwin Developments say around 41,500 vehicles pass the site each day and that the development will create a number of full and part-time roles.

The developers also have an additional vacant unit, with a floorspace of 754 sq ft, waiting to be leased.