A eco-friendly ‘zero-waste’ vodka used from leftover grape skins has earned a distillery a highly-prized international medal.

Mallard Point Vineyard and Distillery, based at Essendine, near Stamford, was awarded a silver medal at the IWSC (International Wine and Spirit Competition) Awards for its Last Call Chardonnay Vodka.

The medal-winning spirit scored 92 points and is made using leftover grape skins from its wine-making arm of the Rutland business which is run by Andy and Fi Beamish.

Andy and Fi Beamish set up Mallard Point Vineyard and Distillery in 2019

“The IWSC is the leading award within the spirits industry and silver is classed as a gold in other awards,” said Fi, who runs the distillery.

“So it was pretty exciting to receive this recognition and their feedback. Hopefully that will feed through to larger retailers as well.”

The award-winning spirit was made from waste skins from grapes pressed to make Mallard Point’s Chardonnay wine.

Entries must be awarded between 90 and 94 points to earn a silver medal

It fits in with the business’ commitment to sustainability and minimising its carbon footprint.

“The grapes travel from our vineyard to the winery, and after being pressed they go next door to the distillery and into the still,” Fi explained.

“It's all about just trying to reuse what we've got, so we're getting two products - the Chardonnay wine and grapeskin vodka.

“And we’re not travelling miles to do it - it's all using what we’ve grown on site.”

The vodka is made from waste grape skins made from Mallard Point's vineyard

Judges described Last Call as an “accomplished drink with considerable personality, character and complexity” and a “classic example” of its style.

And its flavour and ‘bouquet’ was described as - “A hint of savoury dry rub seasoning, with notes of celery and caraway, on the nose. The textural palate reveals an elegant complexity of raisins, berries, and ripe plum, enriched by hints of mango.”

Fi added: “I thought that the flavour profiles from the Chardonnay grape would be perfect for the vodka.

“I sugar distilled it to get it a bit smoother as well, so you can also have it neat on the rocks.”

Fi Beamish oversees the distillery side of the business and creates the recipes

The medal follows on from their achievements at last year’s IWSC where Mallard Point was shortlisted for the Best UK Gin Distillery of the Year.

Its Pinot Noir Gin also won a gold medal with 96 points, while the London Dry Gin was awarded two silver medals.

“I’m very proud of what I've created,” Fi said.

“It was really satisfying to know that I've created these recipes myself and then to be awarded within the industry and blind tasting events has been just phenomenal.”

Yet before the vodka could go anywhere near a panel of experts or customers, it first had to pass muster much closer to home.

“I think my initial thought was that if my mother liked it then I knew I was on to something - and she loved it,” Fi said.

“She’d be the first to say no otherwise!”