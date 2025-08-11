Thousands of four-legged athletes have taken part in the world’s largest agility festival.

More than 2,500 dogs and handlers from nine different countries - of all ages, abilities and sizes - jumped, weaved and ran through courses set across 18 rings and 250 competitions at The Kennel Club International Agility Festival.

The Kennel Club International Agility Festival at Rutland Showground. Photo: The Kennel Club

The festival ran for four days at Rutland Showground in Oakham from Thursday until Sunday (August 7 to 10).

Successful competitors were qualifying to take the stage at Crufts, in March 2026.

Dog agility is a fun, fast-paced sport that tests fitness, focus, and teamwork. Since its debut at Crufts in 1978, agility has grown into a beloved activity promoting fitness, focus, and fun for dogs and owners alike.

The Kennel Club is the largest organisation in the UK devoted to dog health, welfare and training. Its objective is to ensure that dogs live healthy, happy lives with responsible owners.