A pensioner is calling for road improvements after an 18-month battle for compensation.

Diana Turner wants Rutland County Council to foot the bill for repairs to her Audi A3, which she believes was damaged while driving between Oakham and her home in Braunston.

“It’s so unlevel, old cars just don’t do well going on that road,” said Diana, who has lived in Rutland since she was 12.

“The trouble is one pothole gets reported and they fill it in with cheap stuff and think they’re done.”

Her 13-plate car went into a garage for works to the suspension in 2023, and since then Diana has been determined to get compensation to cover the bill of £600.

“It’s a lot of money caused completely by potholes,” said Diana, adding that she could have used it on a holiday instead.

She has been going ‘backwards and forwards’ with the company acting on behalf of the council for 18 months.

So far she has provided the repair invoices, insurance and tax forms - both for the car at the time of the damage and which are valid currently.

Now, Diana says she has been asked to provide a pinpoint on Google Maps of the potholes.

The 72-year-old said: “They are trying to avoid paying me.”

Diana, who worked in fashion before she retired, believes potholes are a wider problem in Rutland as the county council is not properly maintaining the roads.

She said: “There are really bad ones where the car just crunches through.

“People will keep on making claims against them if they don’t.”

A spokesperson for Rutland County Council said they would not comment on individual cases, but that a thorough process is in place to fully investigate reports or claims.

They added: “The council follows a robust highway inspection regime, which helps to make sure Rutland’s highway network is maintained to a high standard. Our latest performance reporting showed that 77% of local A roads and 83% of B roads are in a good condition, while 98% of all highway defects assessed as being an immediate hazard or needing urgent attention are repaired within seven days.

“The road between Braunston and Oakham, although not on our current capital programme of works for resurfacing, will be considered for future years’ programmes.”

The most expensive potholes payout in Rutland over the past decade was £8,497 and related to Rectory Lane, Edith Weston.

