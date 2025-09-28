A guide to the best independent eateries has revealed its finalists for the East Midlands — with several of our local businesses up for awards.

The Great Food Club Awards are a celebration of the best food and drink independent restaurants, pubs, cafés, delis, and food shops across the East Midlands.

For the Restaurant of the Year category, FERN in Uppingham, Rutland was named as a finalist, and The King’s Head in Navenby and the Berkeley Arms in Wymondham, Leicestershire are up for The Pub of the Year.

The Side House Coffee Shop, Claypole, Lincolnshire. Photo provided by Great Food Club

The Café of the Year finalists are The Side House Coffee Shop in Claypole, and Take Italy Bistrot in Grantham, while Shop of the Year finalists saw Jade’s Farm Shop in Burton Coggles, Belvoir Farm Shop Butchery, and The Cheese Society in Lincoln all nominated.

The Great Food Club Award winners will be announced on Tuesday (September 30).