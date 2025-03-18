A new exhibition is celebrating outstanding wartime contributions made by women.

Rutland-born servicewoman Muriel Blake is among those to be honoured by the latest commemorative project at the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln.

Her silhouette is one of 10 to be created for the Women in War exhibition.

Suraya Marshall helps to unveil silhouettes. Photo: International Bomber Command Centre

Muriel was initially rejected by the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force due to medical limitations but she refused to give up and went on to become a safety officer with responsibility for meticulously packing life-saving parachutes and dinghies.

She was stationed at RAF Mepal but Muriel’s dedication came at a personal cost when she sustained lasting injuries while handling heavy equipment.

Alongside Muriel’s silhouette in the exhibition is one of Renee Woods from Fishtoft in Lincolnshire who who was killed at RAF Waddington in 1941.

Chief executive of the IBCC Nicky van der Drift, who lives in Bourne, said: "This exhibition is a testament to the IBCC's commitment to recognition, remembrance and reconciliation. We are proud to honour the women who played such a vital role in protecting the freedoms we enjoy today.”

The exhibition was unveiled on Friday last week alongside the first ever all-female RAF flypast with aircraft from RAF Cranwell, RAF Brize Norton, and RAF Coningsby.

The event also welcomed the Modern Giants, a group of female leaders from across the UK who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. They worked with the IBCC to create the silhouettes and officially unveil them.

Nicky added: “Our thanks goes to all those who played a part in bringing our Women in War silhouettes into existence and honouring their installation on what was an unforgettable day.”