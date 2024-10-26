Positioned within an elevated plot on a town street is this striking detached family home which has views over the open countryside.

This eye-catching home, which is offered for sale with no onward chain, benefits from five reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen breakfast room, four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en-suite shower room.

From the front, the partly glazed entrance door leads through to the spacious hallway with doors giving access to most of the ground floor accommodation.

6 Seaton Road, Uppingham

On the left is the sitting room, which is a cosy space with a feature fireplace and a door that leads through to the second seating area creating an ideal home office.

The living room is positioned at the back of the house with a delightful bay window looking over the garden and filling the area with natural light.

The sunroom has direct access to the garden and provides an excellent seating area. Further along is the kitchen area, the hub of the home, with a range of wall and base units along with access to the useful utility room and side garden.

6 Seaton Road, Uppingham

The kitchen opens through to the dining room with an eye-catching fireplace and bay window, and a glazed door leads through to the garden room.

Upstairs there are four spacious double bedrooms, all with large windows and high ceilings and the principal bedroom offering an en-suite shower room.

The family bathroom completes the first floor.

The property sits on a wrap-around plot with elevated views over open countryside.

6 Seaton Road, Uppingham

Access leads from Seaton Road and opens into an open driveway providing ample off-road parking and access to the detached double garage.

Above the garage is a useful space which offers versatile uses.

The garden has various patio areas enjoying the sunshine throughout the day with large areas mainly laid to lawn with various planted borders, and an outside kitchen and bar create an entertaining space.

6 Seaton Road, Uppingham is on the market for £1,000,000.

6 Seaton Road, Uppingham

6 Seaton Road, Uppingham

6 Seaton Road, Uppingham

6 Seaton Road, Uppingham

For more information or to book a viewing call Newton Fallowell on 01572 898448.