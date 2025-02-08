A stone built family home in a countryside village is on the market.

Brambling House in Melton Road, Langham offers about 2,000 sq ft of living accommodation across three storeys.

The current owners have maintained and enhanced their five-bedroom family home over the past few years.

Brambling House in Melton Road, Langham is on the market with Osprey

It boasts a modern-feel open plan kitchen, dining and sitting room providing fantastic entertaining space, along with a separate living room with wood burner.

A utility room and toilet complete this floor.

Further features of this versatile home are bathrooms on first and second floors, en-suite to the principal bedroom along with built-in wardrobes, which are also to bedrooms four and five.

Externally there is a block paved driveway with parking for several vehicles, side gated

access to the rear garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, with mature shrub borders and a large patio area.

Brambling House is on the market with Osprey with an asking price of £600,000.

To find out more or book a viewing call Osprey on 01572 756675.