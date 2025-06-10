Furry friends in fancy dress were among the creatures to catch the eye at the weekend.

The Fun Ferret Show, held at Rutland Garden Village in Oakham on Sunday (June 8), welcomed a total of 146 entries in 20 classes.

Liz Elliott, Lucy Butler and Ali Watt with fancy dress ferrets. Photo: David Lowndes

And some of the loveable animals got in the party mood with their outstanding outfits - from ambulance crew to flowers - at the event hosted by Rutland Ferret Club.

For the owners, it was a delight to meet up again following an outbreak of ferret systemic coronavirus in February, which meant the creatures had been forced into quarantine.

“We had a good turnout seeing as ferret shows have only just started up again,” said Lucy Butler, of Rutland Ferret Club.

In case of emergency... Jace in fancy dress with oner Ali Watt. Photo: David Lowndes

“I was happy with the turnout and very pleased with the event.

“Everyone seemed happy and there were lots of smiley faces.”

The Best in Show award was won by Kelly Fox and Gino, who topped the Polecat Hob Class, while Reserve Best in Show went to Liz Elliott and Jupiter, who won the Sandy Colour Class.

I nose you! Mike Gooch with one of his ferrets at the Rutland Garden Village Ferret Show by Rutland Ferret Club. Photo: David Lowndes

Other classes - all of which were judged by Angela Taylor of Chase Ferrets - included Longest/Shortest Tail, fancy Dress, Best Rescue, Heaviest Ferret and Junior/Senior Handler.

“They don’t grow up, ferrets,” added Lucy, explaining the creatures’ appeal.

“It’s like having a puppy or a kitten all the time, they’re just mischievous.”

Lucy Butler with her ferret Sergie. Photo: David Lowndes

Ali Watt with her micro ferret Little Cloud. Photo: David Lowndes

A prize-winning ferret. Photo: David Lowndes

The Rutland Garden Village Ferret Show was thirsty work. Photo: David Lowndes

A rosette for this little guy at the Rutland Garden Village Ferret Show. Photo: David Lowndes

A total of £150 was raised, to be split between Chase Ferrets, which supports ferret rescue, and the Canine Partnership.

Photographer David Lowndes was there to capture the creatures in all their glory.