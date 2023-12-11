A concerned resident called 999 after a fire started in their kitchen.

A resident of Lime Tree Avenue in Uppingham made a call to the emergency services at 1.20pm today (Monday, December 11) after discovering a fire in their kitchen.

Two crews attended, one from Oakham and the other from Uppingham.

Fire crews were called to Uppingham. Picture: iStock

Upon arrival, firefighters found the two-storey house was smoke-logged.

The gas and electricity were isolated and, wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters extinguished the blaze.

A plastic kettle left on the hob was damaged in the blaze and a fire investigation is taking place.