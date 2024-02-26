The finishing touches are being done to a new events venue, which will welcome guests for the first time this week.

The events barn at The Barnsdale hotel in Rutland, part of The Signet Collection, has been bustling with builders since work began on January 1.

The inside of the venue was ripped out for a full refurbishment and can now host up to 180 people.

The Barn

Builders are now wrapping up their work and the final touches are being done ahead of an opening party on Thursday (February 29).

Ellie Read, marketing manager, said: “We are really excited to bring this barn back to life and to get back into the swing of things.”

The refurbished events venue, known as The Barn, now includes a range of seating including booths and both round and banquet-style tables as well as space for a dance floor.

The paintings were done by hand

Bifold doors lead onto the hotel’s croquet law, which benefits from outdoor furniture.

Owner of The Barnsdale, Hector Ross, said: “This was a blank canvas to create what we wanted.

“The space is now perfect for a wedding, family get-together, or just an excuse to have a party.

A table set up

“We want The Barnsdale to be a local community hub.”

Joined to the building is a pamper suite which will be used by wedding parties ahead of the ceremony.

It includes a long dressing table with mirrors, a drinks fridge and a hair washing station.

A room off the events barn can be used as a bridal suite

A hand-painted design adorns the walls and panelling uses colours from Farrow and Ball.

Ellie said: “It will be a place for brides to relax and get ready before their wedding.

“It is a beautiful and comfortable space where they can have their hair and makeup done.”

A room to get ready is kitted out with a hair wash station

Already The Barnsdale has 43 weddings booked for this year with dozens more for 2025 and 2026.

A wedding ‘first-look’ open day is being held on Friday (March 1).

“It’s brilliant,” said Hector. “It excites us to be trusted to provide one of the most special days of their lives.”

The bar

The first event being held at The Barn is a Christening on Saturday (March 2).

It is also hoped businesses will choose The Barn, which also benefits from a projector, as a location for conferences and presentations.

The Barnsdale, formerly Barnsdale Lodge, is undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment after it was taken over by hotelier Hector in 2022.

There are 96 lights hanging from the ceiling

He had set his sights on the historic hotel five years prior after realising the potential it had.

“The more time I spend in Rutland the more I consider relocating,” said Hector.

“It has been great fun and I have a brilliant team.”

Booth seating to provide a more relaxed place to sit

Work has already been completed on the restaurant, bar and hotel bedrooms.

Next on the list is a spa which, if planning permission permits, will feature an outdoor heated pool as well as a sauna, steam room and woodfired eco hot tubs.

The hotel team hopes to create treatment spaces in shepherd hut-style pods and a separate spa reception.

Ellie Read, marketing manager, and Hector Ross, owner

A tennis court is also in the pipeline.