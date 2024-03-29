Home   Rutland   News   Article

Flood alert for River Welland and River Nene affecting Stamford and Oundle

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:46, 29 March 2024
 | Updated: 09:46, 29 March 2024

A flood alert has been issued for the River Welland and River Nene.

The Environment Agency said there could be flooding in areas surrounding the rivers, including Harringworth, Stamford and Oundle.

The alert said recent rain means the rivers and their tributaries are now rising, which could lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the river.

Flooding can be expected around the River Welland and River Nene
The Environment Agency added: “We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely, and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

