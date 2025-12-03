A pair of friends have indulged their need for speed at one of the world’s most famous rally events.

Jeremy Easson, who runs Colin Easson Motors with his brother Roland in Cottesmore, took the steering wheel for the RAC Rally recently, with Ketton farmer Mike Reynolds alongside in the navigator’s seat.

Jeremy Easson (left) and co-driver Mike Reynolds have been a rally team for more than a decade. Photo: submitted

Now 63, Jeremy has spent more than 40 years in his ‘lifetime project’ of rallying and the buzz of pushing the pace and competing remains just as keen.

“You get the buzz from beating people,” he explains.

“We're just a small team from the garage at Cottesmore and we try to take it to the big teams. Sometimes we pull it off.”

The team at Colin Easson Motors who took on the big teams of rallying. Photo: submitted

Jeremy and Mike headed to the start of the five-day race in Wales with a Datsun 240Z which first roared into life back in 1973.

Theirs is a partnership built on trust - an essential component between a driver and navigator when throwing cars around rough off-road tracks at frightening speed.

“We've been doing it together for about 12 years, so we've got a good rapport going,” said Jeremy.

“Rallying runs on pace notes which the organisers give you and Mike reads so we know where we're going on the stages.

“You've got to believe 100 per cent what he's saying and that the information you have is dead right. That makes the difference between going flat out around a corner or slowly around it.”

The Datsun 240Z on the start line in Wales. Photo: submitted

Fog and ice in Wales provided a stern opening test, compounded by a broken rear wheel trim which put them down the early standings.

“The weather was the biggest problem because it was either icy or foggy and both of those are pretty extreme,” said Jeremy.

“When you’re going through forests for a 20-mile stage or going up over mountains and down the side of valleys and you can't see a thing, it’s more of a lottery then.

“When the fog disappeared overnight, it got really icy and it snowed, so that made it treacherous for driving on as well.

“Any chance of making up any lost time in the fog or the snow is not really on because you've got to respect it - otherwise you're going off.”

Heading to Scotland for the next stages, the Rutland team made the most of better weather to climb up to second in their category and into the top 40 overall.

But the ice returned as they headed south to Northumberland for the finale, and disaster struck on the marathon 40-mile final stage in Kielder Forest.

“We were on a fast left-hand bend, there was only a little patch of ice before it, but just enough not to allow the car to slow enough,” Jeremy recalled. “We slipped off the road and got stuck in a ditch.

“I managed to get it out with a lot of time lost and we were still classified as a finisher, but that dropped us right out of the running and contention for winning anything.”

He added: “It's a bit unusual really for me to end up in a ditch because I generally keep it on the road.

“I haven't been off the road for years so it was a bit of a shock to the system.”

But the disappointment has done nothing to stifle the appetite for more rallying next year before another shot at the big one in 2027.

“It only runs every two years because it's such a big event, so we've got two years to save up and get prepared.”