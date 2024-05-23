A former hairdresser is encouraging people to consider a job in the prison service after making her own dramatic career change.

Lucy Grant’s first experience of the prison service was working alongside her mum at Whitemoor Prison in Cambridgeshire.

She worked as an operational support grade, taking responsibility for security searches, deliveries, manning phone calls and supervising visitors.

Prison officer Lucy Grant who works at Stocked Prison

Lucy left to train as a hairdressers but later realised it wasn’t the job for her and the prison service pulled her back.

The 25-year-old now works as a prison officer at Stocken Prison in Rutland having been fast-tracked into the role because of her previous experience.

She said: “I searched online and saw there were operational support grade (OSG) jobs at Stocken. I worked in the visits team and also vehicle escorting. I was pleasantly surprised that no two days were the same.

“Working as an OSG for nearly a year confirmed to me that I wanted a career in the prison service and it was definitely an advantage for me when starting the prison officer role. I knew all the prisoners and they knew me, I knew the layout of the prison and it wasn’t as daunting for me as it might have been.

“It can be challenging being a woman working in a prison and sometimes you get cheeky comments from the prisoners, but if you’re firm and put your foot down, they know you won’t tolerate it.”

Stocken Prison is recruiting more staff via the HM Prison and Probation Service website.