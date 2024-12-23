A hairdresser hopes to bring festive cheer with a new Christmas song.

Rutland singer Grace Arnold has released her first festive song called Lovey Dovey.

“Hopefully when people listen to it they feel happy,” said Grace, who works at Good Hair Days in Uppingham.

Grace Arnold's cover of Lovey Dovey

“Christmas isn’t always the best time for everyone so I want to bring people cheer.”

Grace has previously released seven songs, including an EP, single and pandemic-inspired track and was keen to add a Christmas bop to the list.

Making sure the song was ready for the start of the festive season meant preparations took place all year round.

The 20-year-old said: “When we were recording we had to bring Christmas hats and antlers.

“It was fun but very strange because it was basically the hottest day of the whole year.”

The Christmas song was recorded at Parlour Studios in Kettering, alongside a new single called Bluebird which will be released in the new year, and the music video was filmed by Grace’s dad Peter.

She said: “The support has been really good - people have been promoting it.”

Grace has been writing songs since she was 13.

After leaving Uppingham Community College she studied music at Stamford and in recent years has been performing at gigs alongside her job as a hairdresser.



