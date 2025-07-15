A group of villagers are fighting to ensure a housing development on the edge of their village has minimal impact.

Rutland County Council’s planning committee approved the plans for the 63 homes on farmland to the south of Ryhall in February.

Ryhall Meadows Action Group wants to have a say in the finer details of the homes plan

Northamptonshire-based developers Manor Oak Homes had submitted the application in 2022 and got backing from just four of the councillors on the planning committee, with another voting against and three members abstaining.

A campaign group, with more than 30 members, has now been formed to ensure the development does not disrupt too much of village life.

Member Nick Swann said: “The group fully understand and are supportive of the need for affordable housing but have real tangible issues and concerns over this development.

“Many applications over the years have been submitted for development of this area and have been rejected for a number of valid reasons that still remain. These reasons were not taken into account at the meeting where approval was granted.”

The permission granted in February was outline, meaning the finer details of the scheme, such as road access are still to be decided.

Mr Swann said: “The group will be challenging every reserve matter as it comes up as we feel the developer has not paid due diligence on any aspect of the proposal.

Some of the main points the group will be challenging on are: the access; amenities; sewage provision and a flood plain assessment.

Mr Swann said: “In summary the group feel this decision has been rushed through, probably due from pressure to meet housing targets without any consideration for previous applications and the appropriate due diligence.”

The developer has been contacted for comment but has not as yet responded.