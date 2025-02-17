A growing congregation is hoping it will be third time lucky in their 15-month quest to find a new vicar.

The Rutland villages of Ketton and Tinwell have been without a vicar since the retirement of the Rev Olwen Woolcock in November 2023.

Two recruitment drives failed to bear fruit, and the post is set to be advertised once more this month ahead of the April 25 closing date.

Rev Olwen Woolcock served Ketton and Tinwell for three years before retiring in 2023

“We were excited and upbeat when we started the search, but the longer and longer we have a vacancy, the more difficult life becomes and you do lose momentum,” said Alex Woodfield, churchwarden at St Mary’s, in Ketton.

“We’ve lost not only the services of our vicar but also one of our churchwardens, so we’ve been very stretched.

“But during that time we've introduced lots of new families to the church and our congregation is actually going up which is in sharp contrast to most congregations during a vacancy.

The congregation at St Mary's in Ketton has a healthy mix of ages

“We’ve managed to keep it all going which takes a lot of organisation, but we happily do it and the rewards are fantastic.”

Rev Woolcock spent three years in a ‘part-time’ two-day a week role, and helped return a crucifix rescued from a First World War battlefield back to its French home.

With the congregation bucking the national trend and growing, it has been decided to make the position full-time.

St Mary's Church in Ketton

The money to pay for the costs of a vicar, including their wages and accommodation, has to be raised locally through the benefice share.

And increasing the role means their share will rise from £35,000 a year to around £75,000.

“It’s a very big number to increase to, but we’ve done it which is fantastic,” Alex said.

All Saints Church, Tinwell. Photo: Chris Dodkin

“It’s come partly from contributions from the central church, partly from a local charity here in the village, but mainly from rattling cans and getting local people to put their hands deep into their pockets.

“So the budget is there, everything is ready, and we’re just hoping to attract the right person. But attracting the right person is a tricky thing.”

Ketton and Tinwell are not alone in their recruitment struggles which appear to follow a national pattern.

According to Church of England statistics, in each of the three years up to and including 2022, more paid clergy left than took up ministry.

In 2022, a total of 740 left, including 350 retirees, but only 490 recruits joined, including 360 newly-ordained vicars.

Alex believes their rural location has not helped.

“Nationwide there is a real shortage of people,” he explained.

“We’ve had two failed recruitment processes and in each of those we’ve had a small handful of applicants.

“If you listen to the jungle drums they will say that to fill a vacancy in the centre of a city is easy, but if you go further and further out into the country it becomes more and more difficult.

“I think that’s what we are a little bit tarred with because people don’t understand what a great opportunity there is here.”

Alex believes planned development in the village will take the population towards 2,200 and will help continue the church community’s upward curve.

“It’s a village that is definitely growing, and we’re a congregation-led community which is growing with it,” he said.

“At Christmas time we can have up to 250 people in the church here in Ketton and that’s about one-sixth of the village.

“For the last Remembrance Sunday service we had the largest congregation we’ve ever had for it, the carol service the same, so our direction of travel is very positive and we want someone to come and join that now.”

So who is the ‘right’ applicant?

“We’re looking for somebody with a little bit of experience, but somebody who is going to be here for a long time and will help our church grow,” Alex explained.

“It’s a very youth-orientated church, so we’re looking for someone with youth and enthusiasm to come and drive the church and break the demographics of an ageing church population.

“The general demographics of church congregations are in their 50-plusses, if not 70-plusses, but here we see a lot of people in their 30s which is terrifically encouraging.”

To find out more details and apply, visit https://www.peterborough-diocese.org.uk/aboutus/vacancieslist/full-time-stipendiary/vicar-of-ketton-and-tinwell.php